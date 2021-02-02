Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AVVIY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aviva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

AVVIY stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $9.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,680. Aviva has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.09.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

