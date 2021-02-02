Aviva plc (AV.L) (LON:AV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $295.99

Aviva plc (AV.L) (LON:AV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $295.99 and traded as high as $340.20. Aviva plc (AV.L) shares last traded at $335.20, with a volume of 9,083,587 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 376 ($4.91) price target on shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) in a report on Friday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 374 ($4.89).

The company has a market cap of £13.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 324.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 295.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This is a boost from Aviva plc (AV.L)’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. Aviva plc (AV.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

In other news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £6,783.04 ($8,862.09). Also, insider Mohit Joshi bought 7,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £24,987.04 ($32,645.73).

Aviva plc (AV.L) Company Profile (LON:AV)

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

