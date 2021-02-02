AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Short Interest Down 22.0% in January

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the December 31st total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVRO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

AVRO opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42. AVROBIO has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $29.32. The firm has a market cap of $530.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.41.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.20). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AVROBIO will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 932,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,001,000 after purchasing an additional 225,745 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,009,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 202,691 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,436,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

