AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Trading 6.1% Higher

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) shares rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.44. Approximately 288,204 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 297,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.
AVRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AVROBIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AVROBIO from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.
The company has a market capitalization of $562.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.42.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 810.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 185.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AVROBIO during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in AVROBIO during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in AVROBIO during the third quarter worth about $213,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AVROBIO Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVRO)
AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.
Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.