AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Trading 6.1% Higher

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) shares rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.44. Approximately 288,204 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 297,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

AVRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AVROBIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AVROBIO from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $562.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.42.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.20). Analysts forecast that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 810.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 185.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AVROBIO during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in AVROBIO during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in AVROBIO during the third quarter worth about $213,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVROBIO Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVRO)

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

