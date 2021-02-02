Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Short Interest Up 22.7% in January

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,750,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 5,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $992,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,096.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,569,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $411,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,879 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,685,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,427,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,682 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,665,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,424,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,224,000 after purchasing an additional 592,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AXTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of AXTA stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.64. The stock had a trading volume of 65,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,523. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

