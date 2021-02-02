Axie Infinity Market Capitalization Hits $41.06 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00002776 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $41.06 million and approximately $10.37 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00065880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $287.49 or 0.00819986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005981 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00047917 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,691.80 or 0.04825424 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00036532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00014627 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,182,729 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

