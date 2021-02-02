Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $16.75 Million

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Axie Infinity Shards has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the dollar. One Axie Infinity Shards token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00065253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.41 or 0.00837136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00047043 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,719.22 or 0.04806820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00034772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00014678 BTC.

Axie Infinity Shards Token Profile

Axie Infinity Shards (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. Axie Infinity Shards’ official website is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity . The official message board for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.medium.com

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity Shards

Axie Infinity Shards can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using US dollars.

