Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CMO John Woock Sells 1,917 Shares

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CMO John Woock sold 1,917 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $98,457.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,063.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Woock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 28th, John Woock sold 15,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $798,450.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, John Woock sold 1,893 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $101,426.94.

On Friday, November 27th, John Woock sold 10,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $446,700.00.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $51.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.98. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.62. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $35.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.95 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. The company’s revenue was up 2592.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. Research analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

