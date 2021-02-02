Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CMO Sells $798,450.00 in Stock

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CMO John Woock sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $798,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 63,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,470.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Woock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, John Woock sold 1,917 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $98,457.12.

On Tuesday, January 26th, John Woock sold 1,893 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $101,426.94.

On Friday, November 27th, John Woock sold 10,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $446,700.00.

Axonics Modulation Technologies stock opened at $51.23 on Tuesday. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $58.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.28. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $35.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2592.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 150.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

