Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) COO Sells $219,152.04 in Stock

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) COO Rinda Sama sold 4,262 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $219,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,406.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rinda Sama also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 26th, Rinda Sama sold 3,217 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $172,366.86.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Rinda Sama sold 8,763 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $405,814.53.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Rinda Sama sold 10,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $439,100.00.

NASDAQ:AXNX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.54. 366,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,523. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $58.77. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.03.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.28. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $35.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2592.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Axonics Modulation Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 150.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

