Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. Sells 1,883 Shares

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 1,883 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $96,823.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,237.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AXNX stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.54. 366,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,523. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $58.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average is $46.03.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.28. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $35.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2592.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 150.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

