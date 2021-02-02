Axos Financial, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.56 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.56 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.31. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AX. Raymond James lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $40.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $43.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.91.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $162.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,604,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,246,000 after purchasing an additional 392,996 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $148,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,359.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

