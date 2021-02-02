Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Short Interest Down 37.9% in January

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,000 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the December 31st total of 734,600 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 767,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aytu BioScience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 1,333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,004.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYTU. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aytu BioScience in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aytu BioScience by 200.0% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aytu BioScience by 66.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 13,944 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aytu BioScience by 145.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 18,868 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aytu BioScience in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AYTU opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. Aytu BioScience has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 million. Aytu BioScience had a negative net margin of 32.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aytu BioScience will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

About Aytu BioScience

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

