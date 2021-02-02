AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Stock Price Up 16.1%

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) rose 16.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.59. Approximately 16,097,574 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 19,516,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

AZRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Dawson James lowered shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get AzurRx BioPharma alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.35). Equities research analysts anticipate that AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.18% of AzurRx BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

About AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX)

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients).

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for AzurRx BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AzurRx BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.