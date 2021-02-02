B. Riley Boosts Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target to $75.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.16% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fabrinet’s FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.98 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

NYSE FN opened at $80.78 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $87.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.93 and a 200-day moving average of $70.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $429,987.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,174.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 280.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth $833,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $463,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.