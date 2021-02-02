B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Insider Acquires $37,000.00 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) insider B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of RILY traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.16. 291,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,628. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $52.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.16.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 512.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 558.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 44.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

