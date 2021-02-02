Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) (LON:BPC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.42

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) (LON:BPC)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.42 and traded as low as $2.00. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 42,486,704 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of £99.57 million and a P/E ratio of -7.03.

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

