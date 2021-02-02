Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Shares Gap Up to $2.04

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.04, but opened at $2.95. Ballantyne Strong shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 34,669 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91. The company has a market cap of $36.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in various business activities focused on serving the entertainment, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Entertainment, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Strong Entertainment segment manufactures projection screens and customized screen support systems; and manufactures and distributes screens to theme parks, museums, and schools as well as for special events.

