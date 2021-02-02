Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Shares Gap Up to $2.04

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.04, but opened at $2.95. Ballantyne Strong shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 34,669 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91. The company has a market cap of $36.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)

Ballantyne Strong, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in various business activities focused on serving the entertainment, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Entertainment, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Strong Entertainment segment manufactures projection screens and customized screen support systems; and manufactures and distributes screens to theme parks, museums, and schools as well as for special events.

