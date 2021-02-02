Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) traded up 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.84. 3,043,903 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 3,143,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Banco Sabadell upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,229,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,568 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 69.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,060,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 434,759 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 36.2% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,312,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 348,730 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.1% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.