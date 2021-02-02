Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,229,640 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,141,568 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria worth $188,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 94.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 49,527 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 12.5% in the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBVA. Societe Generale raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

NYSE BBVA opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.