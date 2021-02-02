Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.99

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$25.99 and last traded at C$96.66, with a volume of 696628 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$95.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BMO shares. CIBC upped their price target on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$106.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$97.60.

Get Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$97.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$86.31. The firm has a market cap of C$62.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.68.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.82 billion. Analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.5380103 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.16%.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 18,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.29, for a total value of C$1,830,268.39.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.