BarnBridge (BOND) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.88 Million

BarnBridge (CURRENCY:BOND) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One BarnBridge token can currently be bought for $48.86 or 0.00140490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BarnBridge has traded up 26.7% against the dollar. BarnBridge has a total market capitalization of $55.62 million and $1.88 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 44.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00048296 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00150176 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00066343 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00258560 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00064884 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00037917 BTC.

BarnBridge Token Profile

BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,138,341 tokens. BarnBridge’s official website is barnbridge.com

