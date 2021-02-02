Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $574.02

Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $574.02 and traded as high as $671.60. Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) shares last traded at $663.00, with a volume of 2,086,981 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on BDEV. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.28) target price on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 643 ($8.40).

Get Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £6.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 676.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 574.02.

In related news, insider Jessica White sold 360 shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 649 ($8.48), for a total value of £2,336.40 ($3,052.52).

Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) Company Profile (LON:BDEV)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.