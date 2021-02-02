Barsele Minerals (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Trading 7.5% Higher

Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF)’s stock price traded up 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 3,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 8,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barsele Minerals in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Barsele Minerals alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48.

Barsele Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal property is the Barsele gold project covering an area of approximately 47,000 hectares located in VÃ¤sterbottens LÃ¤n, Northern Sweden.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Barsele Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barsele Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.