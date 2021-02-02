Basis Cash (BAC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.73 Million

Basis Cash (CURRENCY:BAC) traded up 18.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, Basis Cash has traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar. Basis Cash has a total market cap of $2,003.52 and approximately $4.73 million worth of Basis Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basis Cash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00047782 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00145805 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00067752 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.03 or 0.00260417 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00065695 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00037893 BTC.

Basis Cash Token Profile

Basis Cash’s total supply is 50,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,628 tokens. The official website for Basis Cash is basis.cash . Basis Cash’s official message board is medium.com/basis-cash

Basis Cash Token Trading

Basis Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basis Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basis Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basis Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

