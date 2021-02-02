Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of BAMXF stock opened at $85.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.93. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $92.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

