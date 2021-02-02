Baz Token (BAZT) Price Up 9.3% Over Last Week

Baz Token (CURRENCY:BAZT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Baz Token token can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Baz Token has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. Baz Token has a market cap of $10,367.03 and $378.00 worth of Baz Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00048297 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00141047 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00065896 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00252396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00063395 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00037007 BTC.

About Baz Token

Baz Token’s total supply is 2,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,089,402 tokens. The official message board for Baz Token is medium.com/@Baztoken . The official website for Baz Token is baztoken.io

Baz Token Token Trading

Baz Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

