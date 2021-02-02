BCTG Acquisition (NASDAQ:BCTG) Shares Up 2.6%

BCTG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTG) shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.63 and last traded at $11.63. 4,736 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 25,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46.

Get BCTG Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in BCTG Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $259,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BCTG Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,023,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in BCTG Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,554,000. Consonance Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BCTG Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,865,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in BCTG Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $2,072,000. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

BCTG Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily located in North America and Europe in the biotechnology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Diego, California.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for BCTG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCTG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.