Beacon Market Cap Reaches $11,912.76 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 34.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Beacon has a total market cap of $11,912.76 and $11.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded 53.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00021782 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005383 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000086 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 59.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Beacon Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.