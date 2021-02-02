Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.11 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Beefy.Finance token can now be bought for about $759.64 or 0.02166688 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $54.69 million and $2.11 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded 141.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.01 or 0.00185421 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006932 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007100 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005618 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,000 tokens. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

Beefy.Finance Token Trading

Beefy.Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.