Beetle Coin (BEET) Market Capitalization Achieves $354,818.41

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Beetle Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $354,818.41 and $104,035.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 27% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beetle Coin Token Profile

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 254,012,180 tokens. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

