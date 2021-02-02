Beldex Market Cap Achieves $80.77 Million (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 44.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Beldex has a market capitalization of $80.77 million and $17,243.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0824 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 75.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 71.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 108.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 157.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

Beldex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

