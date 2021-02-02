Bella Protocol (BEL) Market Cap Reaches $31.48 Million

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Bella Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.17 or 0.00006026 BTC on popular exchanges. Bella Protocol has a market cap of $31.48 million and approximately $44.81 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bella Protocol has traded up 46.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00066475 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $303.98 or 0.00843580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006288 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00047428 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,672.95 or 0.04642676 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00035708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00020045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Bella Protocol Token Profile

BEL is a token. It was first traded on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,500,000 tokens. The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

Bella Protocol Token Trading

