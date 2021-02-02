Bellwether Advisors LLC Invests $2.79 Million in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,088 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,000. American Express makes up approximately 1.2% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,664 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,719 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $4,476,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in American Express by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 10,349 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.38.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $3.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.03. The stock had a trading volume of 34,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,585,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.12. The stock has a market cap of $96.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

