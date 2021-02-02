Bellwether Advisors LLC Invests $3.38 Million in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,000. Cerner comprises approximately 1.5% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,859,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,114,000 after buying an additional 959,533 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cerner by 15.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,919,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,042,000 after buying an additional 394,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 9.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,145,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,122,000 after buying an additional 183,130 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Cerner by 5.6% during the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 1,737,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,589,000 after buying an additional 92,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cerner by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,682,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,614,000 after buying an additional 38,028 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.32.

NASDAQ CERN traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.00. 8,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,353. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

In other news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $143,196.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,031. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

