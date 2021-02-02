Bellwether Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 86,060 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 86,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,306,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 14.2% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $5.21 on Tuesday, reaching $382.81. 36,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,880,619. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $387.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.95.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

