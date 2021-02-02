Benchmark Increases ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $45.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Benchmark from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ON. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.06.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 74.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $39.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 27,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $776,956.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 210,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 7,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $219,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 239,129 shares of company stock worth $6,600,143. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.0% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,556,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,282,000 after acquiring an additional 184,725 shares during the period. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.0% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 6,599,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,147,000 after purchasing an additional 431,990 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 24.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,966,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,754 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 3,580,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 1,681.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,192,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,149 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

