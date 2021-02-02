Bender Robert & Associates Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bender Robert & Associates grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 0.4% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,739 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 55,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 76.4% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9,154.5% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 176,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,178,000 after purchasing an additional 174,943 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY stock traded down $4.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.65. The stock had a trading volume of 87,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,974,927. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $117.06 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.99.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.69.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

