Bender Robert & Associates Sells 1,403 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Bender Robert & Associates lessened its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,961 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bender Robert & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 167,813 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $13,750,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $838,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,866 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,941 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. William Blair upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, 140166 raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.21.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $114,440.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,581.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $86,375.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.28. The company had a trading volume of 70,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.21. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $82.73.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.