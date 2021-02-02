Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) Reaches New 12-Month High at $352,000.00

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $352,000.00 and last traded at $350,201.00, with a volume of 424 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $346,175.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hathaway from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $546.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $347,514.34 and a 200 day moving average of $335,465.26.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3,453.00 EPS for the quarter. Berkshire Hathaway had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $63.02 billion during the quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile (NYSE:BRK.A)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

