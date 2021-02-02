Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,375,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,163,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,789,000 after buying an additional 3,359,008 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,994,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,642 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,378,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,669,000 after acquiring an additional 460,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,312 shares in the last quarter.

ESGU traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,951. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $49.12 and a 12 month high of $89.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.65.

