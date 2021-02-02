Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Takes $4.40 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,000. iShares MBS ETF makes up 1.7% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1,028.6% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $110.19. The stock had a trading volume of 21,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,532. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $104.79 and a 12-month high of $111.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.11.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.