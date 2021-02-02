BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF (HGU.TO) (TSE:HGU) Stock Price Up 5.8%

BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF (HGU.TO) (TSE:HGU)’s stock price rose 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$21.03 and last traded at C$20.74. Approximately 622,679 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 457,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.61.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$21.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.69.

