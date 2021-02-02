Better Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:BEEN) Stock Price Down 21.9%

Better Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BEEN) shares traded down 21.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.32. 2,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 1,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.23.

Better Environment Concepts Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BEEN)

Better Environment Concepts Inc operates as an energy consulting company in the United States. It acquires interests in, or participates in the creation of projects while providing financial, management, and technical support to development stage businesses, primarily in the green or alternative energy industry.

