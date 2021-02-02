Beyond Air (XAIR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. On average, analysts expect Beyond Air to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. Beyond Air has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63. The firm has a market cap of $114.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of -0.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Lisi bought 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $203,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.