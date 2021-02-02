Bezant (BZNT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,888.00

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Bezant token can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $5,888.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bezant has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bezant alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00065622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.27 or 0.00836988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006050 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00046291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,693.23 or 0.04627353 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00035368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00019846 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant (CRYPTO:BZNT) is a token. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 tokens. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.