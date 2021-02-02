Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication stock opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $6.09.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Company Profile

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services for its business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony services, including basic telephony service on domestic telephone lines, as well as voice mail and caller ID, call forwarding, conference calls, and numbering services; broadband internet access infrastructure services using xDSL technology; and transmission and data-communication, cloud and digital, broadcast, and other services.

