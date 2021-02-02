Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication stock opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $6.09.
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Company Profile
