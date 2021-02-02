Bezop Hits One Day Volume of $142.00 (BEZ)

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Bezop has a market capitalization of $269,712.08 and approximately $142.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bezop has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. One Bezop token can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00065499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.29 or 0.00831515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006054 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00046394 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,683.71 or 0.04600929 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00035028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00019839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Bezop Token Profile

Bezop (CRYPTO:BEZ) is a token. It launched on December 14th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. The official website for Bezop is bezop.com . Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bezop is medium.com/@bezopnetwork

Bezop Token Trading

Bezop can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezop should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

