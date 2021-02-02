BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Stock Price Up 5.3%

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) traded up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.78. 1,867,773 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 2,471,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGCP. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the third quarter worth $26,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 45.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGC Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

