BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Stock Price Up 5.3%

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) traded up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.78. 1,867,773 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 2,471,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.76.
BGC Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGCP)
BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.
