BidiPass (BDP) One Day Volume Tops $6,055.00

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 44.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One BidiPass coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $196,151.40 and approximately $6,055.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BidiPass has traded 60.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BidiPass alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00065880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $287.49 or 0.00819986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005981 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00047917 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,691.80 or 0.04825424 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00036532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00014627 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass (BDP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

BidiPass can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BidiPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BidiPass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.